2 Sisters Drown In Odisha Pond

Two siblings drowned in a pond in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Manga village under the Podakonda panchayat when six-year-old Rajeswari Padiami and three-year-old Sivani slipped into the pond, a police officer said.

The minors were playing near the village waterbody when their parents were busy with work there.

"Unfortunately, the girls slipped into the pond and drowned. Local villages took them to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," he added.

