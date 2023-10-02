2 Terror Modules Operating From Pune, Delhi Unearthed | ISIS Module Key Details Accessed

The special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz from southeast Delhi on Sunday, October 1 after he escaped from the custody of Pune police.

Republic TV has accessed the exclusive details which stated that the Shahnawaz and other detained suspects received training in IED assembling. According to the sources, after the arrests, two terror modules which were being operated from Delhi and Pune have been busted where Shahnawaz was the common link.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday informed that Shahnawaz was arrested from Jaitpur in South Delhi earlier in the day. Apart from him, two persons, also carrying bounties on their heads by the NIA, were arrested.

HS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) addressed a press briefing where he informed that earlier this month, NIA declared an award on three persons who are alleged involved in blast cases. "Of them, Mohammad Shahnawaz, the main accused, has been arrested with his two associates-- Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf and Mohammad Arshad Warsi. Ashraf has been arrested from Lucknow, while Arshad was nabbed from Moradabad," the police officer added.

Dhaliwal said that bomb-making literature, sent from Pakistan-based handlers, and other incriminating materials were recovered from Shahnawaz's hideouts. Notably, Shahnawaz is also a mining engineer from the Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology.

"Several explosives-making materials including, elementary, plastic tubes, and iron pipes, were recovered. (Apart from it) Pistol, cartridges, and bomb-making literature sent from Pakistan-based handlers, were (also) recovered," the Special CP (Special Cell) said.

According to the police-based initial interrogation, these suspects conducted elaborate recce in the Western Ghats, southern India, including Hubbali, Dharwad, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat to establish their hideouts.