2 Top Mumbai Police Officers Weigh In On Charge Against Anil Deshmukh; Statements Accessed

On Thursday, Republic TV accessed statements of two police officers who were named in ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh's letter which levelled extortion charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In the letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh said that suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze and ACP Sanjay Patil informed him about Deshmukh's demand to extort money from 1,750 bars, restaurants and establishments operating in Mumbai. After the Bombay HC order, Deshmukh stepped down and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

In a statement submitted to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), ACP Sanjay Patil revealed startling details about his meeting with Vaze on the premises of Deshmukh's official residence on March 1. He purportedly observed, "He further said that Hon'ble Home Minister informed him that he came to know about Rs.3 lakh being collected from each establishment and there are about 1750 bar and restaurants establishments in Mumbai city. I state that I am unaware whether the meeting between Sachin Vaze and Hon'ble Home Minister took place or not". READ | Anil Deshmukh challenges probe in SC; raises questions over CBI's credentials, HC order

While backing Singh's assertion that a meeting took place at the state Home Minister's residence on March 4, Patil recalled that the latter's personal secretary Palande did ask him about the information pertaining to the establishments. However, he contended that there was no substance in the matter and denied anyone having mentioned Deshmukh in this conversation. In another statement to the Joint CP (Crime), DCP Raju Bhujbal seconded Patil's version and added that the March 4 meeting with Deshmukh and his personal secretary was held in connection with the Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month. The biggest blow for Deshmukh, however, came in the form of the order pronounced by a two-judge bench of the Bombay HC comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni on Monday. The verdict came after multiple petitioners including Singh, Dr. Jaishri Patil and Ghanshyam Upadhyay moved the HC seeking a CBI investigation in the matter.

While the HC observed that the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner should have filed an FIR, it took umbrage at the fact that the police had not registered an FIR based on Patil's complaint. Noting that there cannot be an unbiased probe if the same is handed over to the state police as Deshmukh is the Home Minister, the bench ordered the CBI Director to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Patil's complaint and conclude it preferably within 15 days' time. Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government have challenged the HC judgment before the Supreme Court. After formally commencing the preliminary inquiry, the CBI is currently recording the statement of advocate Jaishri Patil. It has also secured permission to question Vaze while he is in NIA custody.