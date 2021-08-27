2 Uttarakhand Officials Suspended Over Alleged Involvement In Kumbh Mela Fake Testing Scam

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday, August 26, ordered the suspension of two officials for alleged involvement in the fake COVID-19 testing scam during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Then Mela officer (medical and health) Dr Arjun Singh Sengar and then officer-in-charge (medical and health) Dr N K Tyagi was suspended on Thursday night. A probe committee set up by the Haridwar District Magistrate recommended the names of the individuals for being involved in the scam.

Two suspended in relation to COVID-19 testing scam

The probe committee headed by the Chief Development Officer of Haridwar had submitted its report on Monday, August 16. The panel had claimed that it found the officials to have been hand in touch with the companies which carried out the fake rapid antigen tests during the Mela. The committee recommended disciplinary action against the officials for causing financial losses to the state with their ‘reckless’ behaviour.

Following the suspension of the officials, CM Dhami said that the government wouldn’t shy from taking action against more individuals. "Corruption and carelessness at any level will not be tolerated. Stern action will be taken against anyone who is found guilty in connection with the scam," Dhami said. Meanwhile, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S has been instructed to take legal action against the companies involved in the scam. Any company/ individual being named in the SIT probe will now be punished.

ED raids COVID labs, seizes Rs 30 lakhs

Earlier on August 6, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cash worth Rs 30,90,000 from five testing lab owners' offices and homes in relation to the fake COVID tests in Uttarakhand. Reportedly, ED raided several labs in Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, Noida and Hisar in relation to the case and filed a money-laundering case. ED raided offices of Novis Path Labs, Max Corporate Services, Dr Lal Chandani Labs Pvt Ltd and Nalwa Laboratories based on SIT report set up after news reports claimed that over 1 lakh RT-PCR tests found among Kumbh attendees were allegedly fake.

Maha Kumbh & COVID spread

Over 2600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area in April confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in the Coronavirus cases. A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID norms like wearing face masks and social distancing as they crowded to take a dip in the river. With over 200 seers tested COVID positive and many Akhada chiefs died due to COVID, PM Modi appealed to saints to cut short Kumbh Mela to aid in the country's battle against COVID-19.

IMAGE: PTI