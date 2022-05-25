2 women among 4 held for stealing mobile phones, cash from pilgrims

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Two women were among four people arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and cash from pilgrims visiting religious places in north India, police said on Wednesday.

A total of 42 stolen mobile phones and Rs 57,910 have been recovered from them, they said.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Babu (26), Mangamma (45), Tarunankamma (50) and Tarun Anil (22), all residents of Andhra Pradesh, they said.

A case was registered on the complaint of M Vinagamoorihy on Tuesday, police said.

The complainant said that he had come to Haridwar for Char Dham pilgrimage along with his family, police said.

On completion of their pilgrimage, they reached the Haridwar railway station to board a train home. While boarding, they found that the wallets of three women family members, their mobile phones and some cash had been stolen, a senior police officer said.

The Haridwar Police analyzed the CCTV footage and noticed the four accused moving suspiciously. They requested the Delhi Police to help nab the gang, who were seen in the Dehradun-Shatabadi scheduled to reach New Delhi Railway Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

The Delhi Police formed a team and nabbed the four when the train arrived in the capital, the DCP said.

The accused revealed that from April to June, a lot of people from south India visit various religious places in the northern part of the country, especially Uttarakhand, police said.

The accused used to visit these places, also posing as pilgrims, in train especially coming from south India and steal electronic items like mobiles and cash from the baggage of passengers, police said.

The accused have been handed over to the Haridwar Police, officials added. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

