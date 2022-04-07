2 women apprehended with 1.2 kg heroin along Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab), Apr 7 (PTI) BSF personnel apprehended two women and recovered two packets of heroin weighing 1.2 kg from them on Thursday near an outpost along the Indo-Pakistan border here, officials said.

The estimated cost of the heroin is Rs 6 crore in the international market, they said.

BSF troops observed that two Indian women -- mother and her daughter -- were were roaming suspiciously near a pillar along the border, officials said.

Acting swiftly, the BSF troops apprehended the women, both residents of a village in this district. Later, during searches, the BSF personnel recovered two packets of heroin weighing 1.2 kg, they said.

Both the women were handed over to the police after preliminary investigation, officials said. PTI COR SUN TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)