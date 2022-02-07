2 women knocked down by unidentified vehicle on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) Two women out on morning walk were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit them on the Mumbai-Nashik highway here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 6 am on Sunday at Khativali village in Vashind area, they said.

The victims, both residents of a housing complex located nearby, died on the spot after being hit by the vehicle, a police official said.

They were identified as Surekha More (58) and Gulab Khopkar (60), he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver under relevant provisions, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle and its driver, the police said. PTI COR GK GK

