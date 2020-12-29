2-year-old Girl In UP Contracts New Coronavirus Strain; Had Returned From UK With Family

As the new Coronavirus strain continues to ratchet ripples of fear across the globe, a 2-year-old child from Meerut is latest to have contracted the mutated virus. The girl, who had recently returned from the United Kingdom a few days ago with her family had tested positive for COVID-19. Their results were sent to the national capital for genome testing and it has been learnt that new virus strain has been found only in the two-year-old girl while the viral load found in her parents was quite less, comparatively. The girl's brother had tested negative for COVID-19.

6 cases identified so far

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that 6 samples of UK returnees have been found to be positive for the new mutant Coronavirus strain. Out of these 6 positive Coronavirus cases, 3 samples were detected in NIMHANS Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB Hyderabad and 1 in NIV Pune. While the new virus is believed to be more infectious, as per experts, several COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have exuded confidence in their candidates to be effective against the new virus strain.

"All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contract tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on," the Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

Apart from India, the new virus variant has been reported in Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore. The mutated version has forced countries to impose strict restrictions include a ban on flights from the UK - where the mutated version is said to have originated from. India suspended flights from the UK on December 23.

The Union Health Ministry has also issued a notice announcing genome sequencing for all international passengers who have arrived in India between December 9 to December 22, if found to be symptomatic and positive for COVID-19. While elaborating on this, the Ministry stated that the government was planning to significantly increase labs for genome sequencing.

'Vaccine to work against new strain': Health Min

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday allayed concerns over the new strain of Coronavirus in India assuring that the vaccines under development would also work against the variants detected.

"No need to worry about vaccines. Vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa. There is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the new mutant strains," said Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan.

