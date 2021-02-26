2 Years Since IAF's Balakot Airstrike; Nowshera Residents Recall Fireballs In The Sky

Friday marks the two years since India launched the Balakot Airstrike in a bid to take revenge against Pakistan-backed terror following the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. Now, residents of J&K's Nowshera who were witness to all that happened have recalled how India showed the world that it will not tolerate terrorism and the dogfight that had ensued the next day.

India had given a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pulwama Terror Attack as the Indian Air Force (IAF) had launched an airstrike aimed at terrorists across the Line of Control in Balakot. A day after the airstrike, Pakistan had tried to hit back by trying to enter the Indian territory with a full complement of US-made Pakistan Air Force F-16s entering airspace and targeting the IAF and army installations and camps, but the plan was foiled as India was prepared and drove the PAF squadron away, with both sides suffering the loss of one aircraft each.

In a high-altitude dogfight that ensued on February 27, 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan used his close-combat R73 missile to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 but was captured by Pakistan Army after his own MiG-21 Bison was shot down immediately after. He spent days in Pakistan's custody but was released on March 1, 2019 by the Pakistan forces, as per the Geneva Convention agreement after tremendous pressure by the Indian government. He has been awarded the Vir Chakra on Independence Day by President Ram Nath Kovind, for his exemplary bravery.

The memories of the airstrike still remain fresh in the minds of the residents of the Nowshera Sector.

"I remember watching three to four jets came from our side, and three to four jets also flew in from Pakistan's side," said one of the residents, Subash Sharma. Another resident said named Parshotam Lal recalled, "The moment Pakistan tried to attack us, our captain Abhinandan opened fired at them, and when he fired, there were huge fireballs that came flying to the ground. And among those balls of flame, Captain Abhinandan came out using his parachute."

Even today, Pakistan-backed terrorists continue to make attempts to cross-over and create instability in the valley. Though the Indian Army has been deployed in every nook and corner, Pakistan finds a way to push terrorists into the Indian territory. While the recent DGMO talks with Pakistan ended on a positive note, the civilians in the area remain wary of threats from Pakistan.

Bindu Chaudhary, another resident of Nowshera said, "We always felt that Pakistan never comes out of its mindset and again, they have made residents and civilians the target, and they tried to hit our city, and we, at the border are always prepared for the battle."

