20 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 6,03,780, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,622, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll includes a fatality that was not reported earlier.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Tarn Taran and three from Patiala.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Punjab stands at 343, the bulletin said.

Twenty-one more people recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,86,815, it said.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 65,651 as six more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,076, the bulletin said.

There are 74 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. So far, 64,501 people have recovered from the disease, it said. PTI CHS DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)