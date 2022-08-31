20 Minute Rescue At 16800 Feet: How Indian Air Force Saved An Israeli National In A Flash

An Israeli national suffering from severe mountain sickness and having trouble breathing was rescued by the Indian Air Force on August 31 in the high-altitude region of Ladakh, according to a defence spokesperson. The defence spokesperson in Srinagar said that on August 31, the 114 Helicopter Unit got a request for a casevac (casualty evacuation) from Nimaling Camp close to the Markha valley.

Israeli national Atar Kahana experienced symptoms of high altitude sickness, including vomiting and low oxygen saturation. Kahana had to be rescued from the valley, which is renowned for its extreme beauty and stark frozen barren desert at a very high altitude.

Israel embassy thanks IAF for saving the Israeli national

Israel's embassy in India expressed gratitude to the Indian Air Force for saving the Israeli national who was in danger in Ladakh. The mission wrote on Twitter, "Our heartfelt gratitude to @IAF_MCC for once again rescuing an Israeli national in difficulty from Ladakh. This reflects the bond of deep friendship & brotherhood between our nations."

The Flt Cdr 114 HU, led from the front by Wg Cdr Ashish Kapoor and Flt Lt Rhythm Mehra as No. 1 and Sqn Ldr Neha Singh and Sqn Ldr Ajinkya Kher as No 2, took off quickly for this time-critical operation. Within 20 minutes of takeoff, the Casevac aircrafts, flying the shortest route, arrived at the scene and located the casualty at a height of 16800 feet on the Gongmaru La pass.

In spite of the choppy weather, the No. 1 aircrew made a thorough reconnaissance flight, assisted No. 2 in landing at the pass, and picked up the victim from the pass. At Air Force Station Leh, the victim was swiftly retrieved in the hour that was allotted for recovery.

Image: Twitter@IsraelinIndia