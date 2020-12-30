20 Mutant COVID Strain Infections Detected In India; Bar On UK Flights Likely To Continue

The new COVID-19 strain from the United Kingdom (UK) has now made its way to India as well which has escalated fear across the country. After 6 cases were confirmed to be detected on Tuesday, 14 more people have been tested positive for the strain, making it a total of 20 cases so far. The strain is said to be 70% more transmissible.

20 cases of new coronavirus strain from the UK

Around 33,000 passengers had arrived in India from the UK between November 25 and December 23, the health ministry has said. The samples that tested positive for the new strain were reportedly 8 from Delhi, 7 from Bengaluru; 2 from Hyderabad; 1 from Kalyani near Kolkata; 1 from Pune, and 1 from New Delhi.

“All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by states/UTs to RT-PCR tests. So far only 114 have been found positive for COVID-19,” the health ministry had said while announcing the first 6 new strain cases on Tuesday.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, and Singapore, so far.

While it is known and expected that viruses constantly change through mutations leading to the emergence of new variants, preliminary analysis (based on epidemiological and mathematical models) in the UK suggests that this variant is significantly more transmissible than previously circulating variants. India has suspended flights from the UK till the end of the year and the Civil Aviation Minister on Tuesday said that this may be extended.

(With PTI Inputs)