20 new cases take Nagaland’s COVID tally to 31,831

Kohima, Oct 30 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 31,831, an official said.

The death toll remained at 684 for the second consecutive day.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Dimapur, five from Mokokchung, three from Kohima, two from Kiphire and one each in Phek and Wokha districts.

At least 19 positive patients recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the recovered persons tally to 29,883.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is 93.88 per cent.

Nagaland now has 222 active COVID-19 cases while 1,042 coronavirus patients migrated to other states.

As many as 394,948 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said a total of 11,99,869 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 710,368 people till Friday. PTI NBS MM MM

