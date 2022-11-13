20 Per Cent Of Fuel Used In Brick Kilns To Be Paddy Straw, Says Punjab Govt

The Punjab government Sunday made it mandatory for brick kilns that 20 per cent of their fuel be paddy straw.

This decision will give a boost to straw management and farmers will benefit financially by selling straw, Punjab's Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said.

He said following the notification, brick kiln owners have been given six months to ensure 20 per cent of the fuel is paddy straw pellets. Action will be taken against those who do not implement it after May 1 next year.

The department of environment, science and technology will provide all technical assistance to the brick kilns in the matter.

Hayer said in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management is being done by the state government to help farmers in stubble management and deal with the problem of pollution caused by stubble burning.

The farmers of Punjab have been provided 1.25 lakh machines on subsidy for in-situ stubble management. For ex-situ management, industries are being encouraged to use stubble as fuel, Hayer said in an official statement.

Efforts are being made to generate electricity from straw, he said.

