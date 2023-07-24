20-year-old Engineering Student Dies After Running Marathon In Madurai

A 20-year-old engineering student died of a cardiac arrest after running a marathon in Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Dinesh, was a fourth-year engineering student. Dinesh had participated in 10-km marathon in Madurai as part of a blood donation awareness campaign titled 'Uthiram 2023'. The campaign was organised by Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital and the public health department of the Tamil Nadu government. The marathon was inaugurated and flagged-off by health minister Ma Subramanian and commercial taxes and registration minister Moorthy.

Dinesh, who hailed from Kallakurichi and studied at Madurai's Thiyagarajar Engineering College, finished the marathon and then fainted while suffering an epileptic fit. His friends rushed him to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital. Admitted to the emergency ward at around 8:45 am, doctors tried hard to contain his epileptic episode with ventilation and life support. According to a report from doctors, Dinesh suffered a cardiac arrest at 10:10 am. He was declared dead at 10:45 am.

Speaking to Republic, Dean of Rajaji Government Hospital Dr. Rathinavel said, "Upon completing the marathon Dinesh was fine for almost one hour. He was with friends when he suddenly had an epileptic episode. When he was brought to the hospital, he was immediately taken to the emergency ward, and we gave all necessary treatment. But both his pulse and blood pressure were extremely low, and we couldn't revive him. And the cardiac arrest was massive and unfortunately, he passed away."

"We all participated in the marathon together and we were hanging out together after the event. He seemed fine only. He said he will use the restroom and be back, but he didn't. We suddenly realized that he wasn't back, so we rushed to the restroom and found him lying on the floor and realized it was an epileptic attack. So, we took him to the hospital immediately. We never even imagined that he would be dead in the next couple hours," one of Dinesh's friends told Republic