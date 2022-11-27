20-year-old Indian Student In Canada Dies After Being Hit And Dragged By Pickup Truck

A 20-year-old Indian student in Canada was killed after he was hit and dragged by a pickup truck while crossing a road on a cycle in Toronto, according to the Canadian daily Toronto Star.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Kartik Saini, an Indian studying in Canada was crossing a road in Canada's Toronto on a cycle. The 20-year-old was struck and dragged by the pickup truck driver who made an apparent illegal right turn, according to Toronto Star.

This morning at the memorial for Kartik Saini, a 20 year old student from India. Imagine sending your child for an education, only for them to be so violently and senselessly killed. The death of a child is the worst, most perverse pain for a parent. #TODeadlyStreets #BikeTO pic.twitter.com/u7OQ76XVLI — FFSS (@FFSafeStreets) November 25, 2022

According to police, the fatal collision happened when the pickup driver hit Saini while turning right onto Yonge Street and St Clair Avenue at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday evening. However, as per the Toronto Star report, such right turns are banned between 4:00-06:00 PM on weekdays, according to posted signs at the intersection.

Emergency services tried to free the cyclist who was dragged by a pickup truck in midtown and revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, PTI reported.

In its report, Toronto Star mentioned that it spoke with the kin of Kartik who identified as Praveen Saini, living in the Karnal district of Northern India. Praveen said that the family has lost "everything" after the demise of Kartik. "Our family is shattered," Praveen from Karnal told Toronto Star. The victim's kin in India further added that Kartik had come to Canada in September 2021 to study at Sheridan College. A spokesperson from the school confirmed Kartik Saini was a student there, the report said. The family is hoping that Kartik’s body will be sent to India as soon as possible for proper burial, Parveen said, PTI reported citing a media report.

"Our community is deeply saddened by the sudden death of Kartik. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, peers and professors,” Sheridan college said in an email on Friday, PTI reported.

Constable Laura Brabant, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the investigation into the collision is on. "The determination on whether charges are laid or not takes time as the investigators have to conduct a full investigation first... This takes time and is not a rushed process," Brabant said, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial has been set up at the scene of the collision. In addition to this, a group called Advocacy For Respect For Cyclists is organising a ride in Kartik’s honour on November 30 wherein participants will meet at Matt Cohen Park at Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue. The ride will end with the placement of a ghost bike at the crash site, according to PTI.