200 Restaurants Across Delhi Granted Licenses To Operate Open-air Dining Amid Poor AQI

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, the MCD officials have announced that 200 restaurants and eateries across the national capital have been granted licenses to operate open-air dining in terraces and open spaces attached to them. The officials also informed that out of the licenses granted till now, 155 are for open-space dining and the remaining 45 are for terrace dining. This comes even as the national capital continues to have poor air quality.

This announcement comes a week after the MCD allowed the use of open spaces and terraces for serving food, albeit with some restrictions. As per an official document, eateries in the national capital with terraces and open dining spaces will not require any additional fire safety certificate from the Delhi Fire Service as long as certain conditions laid by the authority concerned have been met.

Delhi eateries allowed to serve food in open spaces

"The MCD has approved the grant of licence for use of open space and terrace for dining purposes. In supersession of all earlier orders, servicing of food is now allowed in open spaces and terraces," said an official order issued on November 4. It also mandated that the terrace which is to be used as a service area shall not be covered with any temporary/permanent structure while adding that fast food stalls, ice cream parlours, paan and bidi stalls, etc shall not be permitted. "No music beyond the permissible limit and no live performance will be allowed. Access to the overhead tank shall not be obstructed at any point," it stressed.

Laying down the norms, the MCD said that when a terrace is allowed for dining and food serving purposes, the existing capacity of the eating house approved as per the licence given by MCD shall continue to apply. While stressing that the use of the terrace would not imply permission for additional seating capacity, it said the seating capacity at the terrace would be included while counting the utilisation of the seating capacity.

