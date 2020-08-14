Additional PG Medical Students To Be Available For COVID Duties In K'taka: Dr K Sudhakar

"Additional 2000 Postgraduate medical students would be available for COVID-19 duties in Karnataka," said Dr. K Sudhakar, minister of health education in the state government of Karnataka on Friday.

According to the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state had a total of 78345 active cases, while 121242 cases have either cured, discharged, or migrated and 3613 deaths.

"In a couple of days, the PG medical results would be published and an additional of 2,000 postgrad medicos, who will be undergoing an internship, will be available for duties in the state," said Minister Sudhakar at the inauguration ceremony of a COVID testing laboratory at BGS Global Hospital in Bengaluru.

The minister further appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister, stating that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has done extremely well in curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus. As compared to the United States and other Western countries, India lacks medical infrastructure but still, we have managed to keep the mortality rate very low," added minister Dr. K Sudhakar.

As of August 14, the total number of active cases in the country stood at 6,61,595, with 17,51,555 cured, discharged or migrated, and 48,040 deaths.

(With Inputs From ANI and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Website)

(Image Credits: K Sudhakar Facebook)