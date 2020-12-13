2001 Parliament Attack: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Extend Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack. It was on this day when Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked the Parliament building. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi and several other leaders paid tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives fighting the terror attack.

'India will never forget'

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will never forget the 'cowardly attack' on the Parliament. He further paid tributes to thoss who lost their lives protecting the Parliament.

We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2020

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, among others who have paid tributes include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"I pay my respects to the brave sons of Mother Bharati, who gave up their lives in the supreme sacrifice, taking on the enemies in the cowardly terrorist attack on the Temple of Democracy, Parliament House in 2001. The nation will forever be indebted to your immortal sacrifice." tweeted Amit Shah.

2001 में लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद भवन पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में दुश्मनों से लोहा लेते हुए अपना सर्वोच्च न्योछावर करने वाले माँ भारती के वीर सपूतों को कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र आपके अमर बलिदान का सदैव ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/lbhn6FlTH9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2020

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended his tributes to the martyrs of the Parliament attack.

"On this day, I pay my tributes to the policemen and security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the temple of democracy during the terror attack in 2001. Your loyalty and valor will continue to inspire us to further strengthen our resolve to fight against terrorism." tweeted Om Birla

वर्ष 2001 में आज ही के दिन लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद भवन की सुरक्षा करते हुए सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों व संसद के कर्मचारियों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। आपकी निष्ठा, शौर्य और पराक्रम हमें आतंकवाद के विरुद्ध संघर्ष के हमारे संकल्प को और मजबूत करने की प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) December 13, 2020

BJP President J P Nadda in a tweet added that the country will be grateful to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives.

"Salute to the brave soldiers and martyrs of the martyred country while protecting the 'Parliament', the temple of the world's largest democracy. This nation will always be grateful to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the safety and honor of the country."

विश्व के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र के मंदिर 'संसद' की रक्षा करते हुए शहीद हुए देश के वीर जवानों व उनके परिजनों को शत्-शत् नमन।



देश की सुरक्षा और सम्मान के लिए अपना सर्वस्व बलिदान करने वाले वीर जवानों का ये राष्ट्र सदैव कृतज्ञ रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/ycf1FbZc91 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

2001 Parliament attack

On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex in New Delhi. The attack claimed the lives of over 14 people, most of them security personnel and one civilian. The attack commenced 40 minutes after the ongoing Parliament session was adjourned. Over a hundred members were present during the attack. Eventually, all five terrorists were killed during the gunfire with security personnel on December 13 itself. Later four persons were arrested and charged within days of the attack.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)