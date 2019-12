The Parliament is often termed as the ‘Temple of democracy’ with the biggest decisions of the country being taken in the two Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. However, the biggest institution of the country was jolted with a shocking terrorist attack in 2001, that left nine martyred. As the event marked its 18th anniversary on Friday, the ‘Shaheed’ were honoued by some of the well-known names of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Naidu pay floral tributes.