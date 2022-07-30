2002 Gujarat Riots Probe: Court Denies Bail To Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar

In a massive development, a Gujarat court denied bail to activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar in a case pertaining to the fabrication of evidence in connection with the 2002 riots on July 30. The court had last week reserved its order after hearing arguments from the counsels appearing for Setalvad, Sreekumar, and the prosecution.

During the proceedings, the Gujarat SIT had submitted an affidavit opposing the bail application wherein many startling revelations were made. In the affidavit, Setalvad was accused by the SIT of 'defaming' Gujarat and then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi. The SIT had also alleged that late Congress leader Ahmed Patel gave Rs 30 lakh to Teesta Setalvad in phases. Considering the gravity of the allegations, the court rejected the bail applications of both.

"...if the applicants-accused are enlarged on bail then it would impliedly encourage to the wrong does that in-spite of doing such type of accusations against the then CM and others, the Court has largely enlarged the accused on bail. Therefore, looking to the above facts and circumstance, even though the applicant is being lady and another is retired IPS officer and aged person, they are not required to be enlarged on bail," the order read, adding that the court do not find it to be fit to exercise discretion in favor of the applicants-accused.

Setalvad, Sreekumar, and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt have been accused of abusing the legal system by planning to create evidence in an effort to falsely accuse innocent persons of a crime carrying the death penalty in connection with the riots in Gujarat in 2002. The trio has been charged under Sections 468, 471 (forgery), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 194, 211, and 218 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gujarat SIT's big charges in court

In a reply filed before an Ahmedabad Court, the Gujarat SIT had submitted that former Gujarat State Director-General of Police (DGP) RB Sreekumar was a part of a 'larger nexus' from the very beginning. "This larger conspiracy was hatched by the accused persons with political motives as clearly outlined in the statements of witnesses. The applicant is also considered as disgruntled Government Officer," it mentioned.

In another massive submission, the SIT submitted that the 'conspiracy' was hatched at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

"....the statements of witnesses, along with other investigation material available on record establish that the conspiracy was enacted by the co-accused Teesta Setalvad. Sanjiv Bhatt along with the present applicant and others, on the behest of Late Shri Ahmed Patel, the then Member of Parliament and Political Advisor to President Indian National Congress," it said.

Moreover, it asserted that after the Godhra train incident, Sreekumar held meetings with Setalvad and others.

According to the Gujarat SIT, "The applicant had started to act as part of this conspiracy from the very beginning, as just few days after Godhra Train incident the applicant had held meetings with co-accused Teesta Setalvad It is pertinent to submit here that just few days after Godhra Train incident the co-accused Teesta Setalvad had received Rs 5 Lakhs and Rs. 25 Lakh from Late Shri Ahmed Patel as a means to execute the conspiracy."

Earlier, the Gujarat police had levelled grave allegations against Teesta Setalvad while opposing her bail in the 2002 riots conspiracy case. Submitting its written reply before the sessions court, the SIT alleged that Setalvad received Rs 30 lakh after the 2002 riots to implicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last month, the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit to PM Modi given by the SIT in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Image: PTI