Responding to the Sessions Court judgement giving death penalty to a convict in the Varanasi serial blasts case, the father of one of the victims expressed that even though the court judgement came after 16 long years, he had confidence in the Indian judiciary and justice indeed prevails. The Ghaziabad Sessions Court Judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha awarded a death penalty to one of the convicts Waliullah Khan on June 6 in the judgement on the serial blasts that rocked the Sankatmochan Temple and the cantonment railway station in Varanasi on March 7, 2006, in which 20 people were killed and over 100 people were left injured.

Devidas Vijlani, the father of the victim Harish Vijlani, who died in the blast said, "We are relieved that Waliullah Khan has been given a death sentence, finally we've got justice after 16 yrs. We had faith in Indian judiciary. There was delay but justice prevailed."

Convict Waliullah Khan sentenced to death

The Ghaziabad sessions court awarded death sentence to the convict Waliullah Khan on June 6. He was convicted in two other cases. In one of the cases, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, while in the third case, Khan was acquitted because of lack of evidence, district government counsel Rajesh Sharma told PTI.

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh told Republic Media Network, "It's a commendable job of Uttar Pradesh Police and those who had any doubts should be brought to rest. The UP Police is the finest police and it has the finest investigation wing. They follow the law. Today's verdict is nothing but law taking its own course. It shows the iron fist to those who want to disturb peace in the country."

Varanasi twin blasts in 2006

On March 7, 2006, twin blasts rocked the city of Varanasi; the first blast took place at the Sankatmochan temple and after 15 minutes, another blast was reported from outside the first-class retiring room at Varanasi cantonment railway station. On the same day, in search operations a cooker bomb was also found lying near the railings of a railway crossing near Dashashwamedh police station.

In April 2006, the special task force probing the blasts claimed that Waliullah Khan, associated with the Bangladesh-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-jehad al Islami, was the mastermind behind the blasts.

Image: PTI