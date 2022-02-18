2008 Ahmedabad Bomb Blasts: Court Verdict Reveals Plot To Eliminate Then Gujarat CM Modi

In a massive development on Friday, a special court in Ahmedabad purportedly held that the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts were a "conspiracy" to eliminate the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. As per the court order, the placement of bombs at hospitals where blast victims from other sites were being brought was done keeping in mind the possibility of CM Modi visiting those hospitals. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, senior advocate Yatin Oza confirmed that the court had made it clear that the possibility of the culprits seeking to eliminate Modi can't be ruled out.

Senior advocate Yatin Oza remarked, "I have seen the clips of the judgment. And there is a clear finding that the possibility can't be ruled out of eliminating the then Chief Minister and Home Minister. It doesn't say that it was a conspiracy but said that it can't be ruled out. The court has invested so many hours, has gone through so many papers, gone through the evidence of so many witnesses. There is nothing to criticise the verdict of the court. So, we have to respect the judgment of the court."

2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts

As many as 20 bombs went off in different parts of the city on July 26, 2008, killing 56 persons besides leaving 246 others injured. The prosecution argued that the accused were associated with terror outfit Indian Mujahideen- a faction of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India and planned the spate of blasts to avenge the 2002 post-Godhra riots. While 20 FIRs and 15 FIRs were registered in Ahmedabad and Surat respectively after the bomb blasts, the special court merged all the 35 cases.

Though the trial commenced against 78 persons commenced in December 2009, it concluded only in September 2021. During this period, the prosecution filed 547 chargesheets and examined 1163 witnesses. While one accused turned approved, 28 others were acquitted whereas 49 were convicted by Special Judge AR Patel on February 8 this year. They were found guilty of committing offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Damage to Public Property Act. Moreover, 11 other convicts were given life imprisonment.

Earlier in the day, the special court sentenced 38 convicts in this case to death while 11 others were given a life term. Speaking to the media later, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Patel explained that this was one of the rare instances where such a huge number of accused have been sentenced to death in one case. Moreover, he revealed that the court had ordered compensation for the victims.