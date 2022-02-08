2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Case: Gujarat Court Convicts 49 Accused & Acquits 28 Others

In Gujarat, a special court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday convicted 49 accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case which killed 56 people and left more than 200 wounded. Giving the benefit of doubt pertaining to the 21 synchronised explosions that rocked the capital city of Gujarat, Judge AR Patel acquitted 28 other accused in the incident.

The Ahmedabad court said that the hearing on deciding the quantum of sentence for the convicted person will start from Wednesday, 9 February. The individuals convicted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case include Safdar Nagori, Javed Ahmed, Atikur Rehman.

It is to note that the court’s verdict on Tuesday came 13 years after the terror incident took place in the state. The trial was finally concluded in September 2021 against 77 accused in the case. Forty-nine people were convicted under Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which deals with terrorism and other provisions of the act, and Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), said special prosecutor Amit Patel.

547 charge sheets filed & 1,163 witnesses heard in 13 years

Judge Patel also said that the prosecution had referred to the incident as an act of terrorism and at least 547 chargesheets were filed. Additionally, in the course of the trial which lasted more than a decade, around 1,163 witnesses were examined. The special prosecutor was quoted by PTI as saying, “The court acquitted 28 accused, giving them the benefit of doubt. Further details will be clear from the judgment, which we have not yet gone through”.

The acquitted individuals include Mohammad Irfan, Nasir Ahmad and Shakeel Ahmed. The accused personnel attended the Tuesday hearing through video conference links from different jails but they will be in court in person during the hearing on the quantum of sentence.

The trial had started in December 2009 against 78 people linked to the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) but the number of accused was reduced to 77 after one of them turned approver. At least four others were arrested later but their trial has not yet started, said a senior government lawyer, according to the report. Within a time span of 70 minutes on 26 July 2008, a series of 21 blasts hit Ahmedabad leaving 56 dead and more than 200 injured.

Image: PTI/Representative

(With PTI inputs)