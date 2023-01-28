2008 Batla House Encounter Convict Shahzad Ahmad Dies During Treatment At AIIMS Delhi

Indian Mujahideen operative Shahzad Ahmad died on Saturday during treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Shahzad was convicted in the 2008 Batla House encounter case for murdering Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and assaulting other officers.

According to the sources, Shahzad Ahmad was ill and was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in January 2023. The Indian Mujahideen operative was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in the Batla House encounter that took place in 2008.

Earlier in 2013, Ahmad was held guilty of murdering Delhi police inspector MC Sharma and attempting to cause the death of Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh by firing at them.

2008 Batla House encounter

The Delhi High Court earlier in July 2013 pronounced life imprisonment to Indian Mujahideen operative Shahzad Ahmad for murdering and attempting to murder police officials. Ahmad was also charged with obstructing the police officials from doing their duty.

Ahmad’s arrest came in view of the exchange of fire that occurred between the police officials and the suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists on September 19, 2008, just a few days after serial blasts hit the national capital on September 13, 2008.

The bomb blasts that rocked the national capital, including areas like Karol Bagh, Connaught Place and Greater Kailash, killed over 26 people and left over 130 injured.