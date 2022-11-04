Last Updated:

2008 Malegaon Blast Case: 28th Witness Declared Hostile; Accused Slams ATS Mumbai

One more witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case has turned hostile, the 28th to do so. The development transpired at a special NIA court hearing on Friday

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Malegaon

Image: PTI


One more witness in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case has turned hostile, it emerged at a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court hearing in the case on Friday. He is the 28th witness in this case who has turned hostile.

Six people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a masjid in Malegaon on September 29, 2008. Those accused in the case are BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt. Col. Purohit, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, and Sudhakar Chaturvedi. They have been booked under Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA.

Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC. Relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act have also been invoked in the FIR.

READ | Malegaon bomb blast: 20th witness turns hostile in 2008 case that killed 6 people

The lie of ATS Mumbai exposed, says accused after witness turns hostile

In a video message, Malegaon blast accused Sameer Kulkarni said that the witness told a special court that he hasn't given any statement to ATS Mumbai and could not remember anything.

"Once again, the lie of ATS Mumbai has been exposed in front of the country. The NIA court in Mumbai today recorded the statement of a prosecution witness. The witness said that he hasn't given any statement to ATS and he doesn't remember anything. He is the 28th person in the case who has been declared hostile," Kulkarni said.

READ | Malegaon bomb blast: Witness asks NIA court to assure security before appearing in case

The NIA took over the Malegaon Bomb Blast case in 2013. Earlier, the case was with Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

READ | Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: 24th witness declared hostile; could not recollect incident

It is pertinent to note that a witness presented by the probing agency is declared hostile when he or she doesn't support the prosecution's case in court.

READ | Malegaon blast case: 25th witness turns hostile; accused demands Centre should take action
READ | Malegaon bomb blast case: Warrant issued against ex-ATS officer for skipping court hearing
First Published:
COMMENT