2008 Malegaon Blast Case: 28th Witness Declared Hostile; Accused Slams ATS Mumbai

One more witness in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case has turned hostile, it emerged at a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court hearing in the case on Friday. He is the 28th witness in this case who has turned hostile.

Six people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a masjid in Malegaon on September 29, 2008. Those accused in the case are BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt. Col. Purohit, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, and Sudhakar Chaturvedi. They have been booked under Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA.

Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC. Relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act have also been invoked in the FIR.

The lie of ATS Mumbai exposed, says accused after witness turns hostile

In a video message, Malegaon blast accused Sameer Kulkarni said that the witness told a special court that he hasn't given any statement to ATS Mumbai and could not remember anything.

"Once again, the lie of ATS Mumbai has been exposed in front of the country. The NIA court in Mumbai today recorded the statement of a prosecution witness. The witness said that he hasn't given any statement to ATS and he doesn't remember anything. He is the 28th person in the case who has been declared hostile," Kulkarni said.

The NIA took over the Malegaon Bomb Blast case in 2013. Earlier, the case was with Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

It is pertinent to note that a witness presented by the probing agency is declared hostile when he or she doesn't support the prosecution's case in court.