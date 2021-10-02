201 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death In Telangana

Telangana on Saturday reported 201 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,66,384, while the toll rose to 3,920 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 68, followed by Karimnagar (23) and Ranga Reddy (13) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 258 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,57,923.

The number of active cases was 4,541, the bulletin said.

It said 41,690 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,64,67,418.

The samples tested per million population was 7,11,107.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.73 per cent, while it was 97.84 per cent in the country.

