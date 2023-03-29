2012 Chhawala Rape Case: Supreme Court Upholds Acquittal, Dismisses Review Petition

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the review petition challenging the top court’s order which acquitted three men who were awarded the death penalty by a Delhi Court in connection with allegedly raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawala area in 2012. The court noted that another alleged killing by one of them after his release last November is not legal grounds for reconsidering the verdict.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela Trivedi said it did not find any error either factual or legal, apparent on the face of record requiring review of the judgment passed by this Court.

The apex court said, "The review petitions have been filed by the State of Delhi seeking review of the common judgment and order dated November 7, 2022, passed by the top Court. Delhi Police has also filed the application seeking permission to bring on record some events which have allegedly taken place qua one of the accused Vinod after the pronouncement of the judgment."

The court further asserted, "After having considered the judgment and other documents on record, we do not find any error either factual or legal, apparent on the face of record requiring review of the aforestated judgment passed by this Court."

"Even if an event, which has no nexus to the instant case had taken place subsequent to the pronouncement of the judgment that would not be a ground to entertain the review petitions. In that view of the matter, the review petitions are dismissed. The IAs also stand rejected,” said the bench.

Notably, the review petitions were considered by the top court on March 2, but the order was released on Tuesday. Delhi Police filed the review petition and apprised the court that one of the men, who was acquitted, has recently slit the throat of someone else.

Social Activist Yogita also moves a separate review petition in Chhawala rape case

Social activist Yogita Bhayana has also moved a separate review petition in the Chhawala rape case. The victim’s parents have also reportedly filed a review petition to the Supreme Court.

Yogita Bhayana, in the plea, filed through Charu Walikhanna and Parminder Singh Bhullar, sought to recall the top court’s order dated November 7, 2022. The petitioner submitted that apparent errors which warrant a review of the judgment and order passed by this Court include casting doubts over the probative value of the CFSL’s Biological Examination and DNA Profiling Report dated April 18, 2012.

It is worth mentioning that the SC on November 7, 2022, set aside the Delhi HC order and acquitted three men who were awarded the death penalty by a Delhi Court after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawala area in 2012.

A Delhi court in February 2014 convicted three men Ravi Kumar, Rahul and Vinod. The capital punishment was confirmed by the Delhi High Court on August 26 2014, saying they were predators moving on the streets and were looking for prey. Notably, the three men were convicted under various charges dealing with kidnapping, rape and murder.

2012 Chhawala rape case

The incident took place on February 9, 2012, when a 19-year-old girl who worked in Gurugram's Cyber City and belonged to Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, was abducted closer to her home in Chhawla in southwest Delhi. Four days later, the girl's body was found in an open field in the Rewari district of Haryana with multiple injuries and burn marks. The girl was brutally killed after being raped. Her autopsy revealed she was attacked with car tools, glass bottles, and sharp metal objects.

Later, the case was registered regarding this at outer Delhi’s Chhawala Najafgarh police station. According to the prosecution, the offence was barbaric in nature as they first kidnapped the woman, raped her, killed her and dumped her body in a field.

“The woman was kidnapped by the three men in a car from near her house in the Qutub Vihar area on the night of February 9, 2012, while she was returning from office,” the prosecution had said.

The prosecution had also revealed multiple injuries on the woman’s head and other parts of her body and said that the three men had assaulted the woman with a car jack and an earthen pot. The crime was allegedly committed by Ravi Kumar with the help of the other two accused as the girl has refused the friendship proposal of Kumar, the prosecution had alleged.

(With ANI inputs)