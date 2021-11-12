2017 Gorakhpur Oxygen Tragedy: Dr Kafeel Khan Sacked By Yogi Govt; Vows To Challenge Order

Acting on suspended Gorakhpur doctor - Kafeel Khan, the Yogi Adityanath govt on Thursday, terminated him from his employment. Stung by the injustice, Dr Khan pointed that of the 8 doctors suspended for the 2017 Gorakhpur oxygen tragedy, 7 have been re-instated and only he was thrown out inspite of a clean chit. Taking to Twitter, Dr Khan vowed to challenge his termination in court.

Dr Kafeel Khan expelled from Gorakhpur hospital

63 kids died 'cos the govt didn't pay the O2 suppliers



8 Doctors,employees got suspended -7 reinstated



inspite of getting clean chit on charges of medical negligence & corruption -I got terminated



Parents-Still awaiting Justice



justice ? Injustice?



— Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) November 11, 2021

Slamming the Yogi govt, UP Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Dr. Khan's ouster was 'motivated by ill-will'. Taking to Twitter, she claimed that the govt was motivated by hate and was doing all this to harass Dr. Khan and his family. Priyanka Vadra had helped Dr Khan and his family to safely move to Rajasthan after alleged harassment from the Yogi govt.

उप्र सरकार द्वारा डॉ. कफील खान की बर्खास्तगी दुर्भावना से प्रेरित है। नफरती एजेंडा से प्रेरित सरकार उनको प्रताड़ित करने के लिए ये सब कर रही है।



— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 11, 2021

Recently, the Allahabad High Court stayed the UP government’s suspension order against him for allegedly misbehaving with staff at Bahraich District Hospital in 2019. This was the second time Khan was suspended with the first being for the oxygen tragedy in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College. Earlier in August, the Allahabad HC had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to justify the prolonged suspension of Khan to which the UP govt said it will conclude the disciplinary inquiry within a period of three months.

Who is Dr. Kafeel Khan?

Dr. Kafeel Khan had earlier grabbed headlines after 60 children died in the BRD hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. He was suspended and was jailed before being granted bail in April 2018 by Allahabad High Court, with the Court specifying that there was no evidence of negligence on his part. Last September, Dr Kafeel Khan was given a clean chit in the 2017 BRD hospital tragedy. He had then claimed that he was a victim and being punished for a crime that he never committed.

Later, Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29, 2020, for allegedly giving a provocative speech at the open talk in the Aligarh Muslim University on December 12, 2019. After being transferred to Mathura Jail from Aligarh, he was detained inspite of being granted bail, as NSA charges were slapped against him. Subsequently, the Allahabad HC ruled that Khan's speech not only gives a call for national unity but also does not show any effort to promote hatred or violence, rejecting grounds for detention under NSA; granting him bail.