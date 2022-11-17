2019 Hate Speech Case: Allahabad HC Rejects Azam Khan's Plea Challenging Conviction

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's appeal challenging his conviction in a hate speech case that led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Khan has filed a plea seeking a stay on undergoing trial in the 2019 case.

Earlier this week, a Rampur sessions court also turned down Khan's appeal. The verdict will pave the way for conducting bypolls in the Rampur Sadar seat which has fallen vacant following Azam Khan's disqualification. The court heard the plea at the direction of the Supreme Court.

In October 2022, an MP-MLA court in Rampur convicted SP leader Azam Khan for making an inflammatory speech. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6,000 was imposed. The Representation of the People's Act states that any person sentenced to two years or more shall be disqualified “from the date of such conviction” and shall be disqualified for six years after serving time in prison. Khan was sentenced to nine years in prison, post which he was disqualified from membership in the UP legislative assembly.

UP | Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's plea in the hate speech case rejected by Allahabad High Court. Khan had filed plea seeking a stay on undergoing trial in the 2019 case. Rampur Spl Court had convicted him in the matter in Oct 2022 & awarded him 3-year jail.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/7n7eyvaMSc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2022

Hate speech case against Azam Khan

Delivering the speech in 2019 at a rally in Rampur, Khan used the words 'criminals' for BJP leaders and also called on the people to take 'intequam' (revenge) against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He said the Muslims had suffered a lot during the BJP rule from 2014-2019 and thus made repeated requests to take 'revenge' against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

A case was filed against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making objectionable comments against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Anjaneya Kumar Singh. The case was registered under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

First time in 45 yrs, no member of Azam Khan's family contesting for Rampur seat

For the first time in 45 years, SP leader Azam Khan or a member of his family will not be seen in the fray for election to the Rampur assembly seat.

The party did not field Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima or his daughter-in-law and gave a ticket to his loyalist Asim Raza. Since 1977, Azam Khan or a member of his family only fought from the seat. Khan has contested 12 assembly elections from 1977 to 2022 from the seat of which he has won ten times and lost twice. The Polling will be held on the seat on November 5 in a bypoll Khan's disqualification