2019 Jamia Millia Violence: Delhi HC Seeks Status On Trials & Charge Sheets Of CAA Protest

In a key development in the 2019 Jamia Millia Islamia attack case, on October 28, the Delhi High Court directed the state police to apprise the Court of the latest stages of trial in cases pertaining to the violence on the said campus in December 2019. The attack refers to the student protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

A division bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel and comprising Justice Jyoti Singh asked the counsel appearing for Delhi Police to submit a status report on impending cases and whether a chargesheet was filed and trial has commenced. The Delhi HC asked the state police to submit the number of charge sheets filed, charges framed and trial commenced and the number of witnesses examined.

"What is the status of these matters in the trial court, like charge sheets filed, trials began, witnesses examined, etc?" the bench asked Delhi Police.

The incidents of violence in the varsity occurred concerning student protests against the CAA and the Delhi HC has heard several petitions alleging ruthless and excessive use of force and aggression that was unleashed by the authorities and paramilitary forces on students staging protests within the university campus on December 13 and 15, 2019.

SIT probe would 'reassure the public' & restore public's faith in system': Petitioners

The batch of PILs before the Delhi HC has sought formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT), Commission of Inquiry (CoI) or a fact-finding committee, medical treatment, compensation and interim protection from arrest and registration of FIRs against erring police personnel. Notably, the Police have earlier opposed the plea for setting up an SIT or a CoI claiming it would 'amount to supplanting the law'.

Notably, on the issue of Delhi Police barging into the university campus without intimation or permission, the counsel appearing for Police claimed that even internationally, police are not denied access to educational institutions and universities. And speaking of providing compensation to students who were gravely injured amid violent clashes, the Police said it could be awarded only if there was an admission of the breach and in the present case, the issue was being examined.

The petitioners, while seeking an SIT probe, argued that such a move would 'reassure the public' and restore the public's faith in the system.

While advocate Dhruv Pande, appearing for Delhi police, sought instructions on the cases and more time to gather the information, the Delhi HC granted time and listed the matter for further hearing on December 23.

