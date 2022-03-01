202 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in K'taka

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday registered 202 fresh coronavirus cases and seven related fatalities taking the total to 39,41,265 and 39,957 respectively.

There were 971 people who were discharged. These pushed the total recoveries to 38,96,423 till date, a bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 150 were from Bengaluru Urban. People, numbering 393, got discharged and there were three deaths there.

The number of active cases in the State is now 4,847.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.52 per cent, the case fatality rate was 3.47 per cent.

Of the seven deaths, there were one each from Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere and Mysuru apart from the three in Bengaluru Urban.

After Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 10, Mysuru six, four each from Belagavi, Davangere and Uttara Kannada, three each from Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag and Shivamogga.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,78,672 cases while Mysuru has 2,29,286 and Tumakuru 1,59,745.

Cumulatively, 6,45,40,275 samples were tested of which 38,390 were on Tuesday. PTI KSU NVG NVG

