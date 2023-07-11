2020 Delhi Riots: Accused In Head Constable Ratan Lal's Brutal Murder Nabbed In Manipur

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a one lakh awardee proclaimed offender, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. The accused, who was arrested from Imphal district of Manipur along the Myanmar-India border has been identified as Mohammad Khalid, a resident of Chand Bagh, Delhi. Earlier, the Special Cell of Delhi police had arrested Khalid’s brother Mohammad Ayaz on June 21 from Karnataka. Ayaz, who was also a Rs 1 lakh awardee was allegedly one of the main conspirators in the murder of Ratan Lal during the riots.

As per law enforcement officials, further investigations are underway to ascertain who were the accomplices that had led Khalid and Ayaz escape from Delhi and then provide them a shelter to hide. It is being informed that accused Mohammad Ayaz was also hiding in Manipur few days before his arrest from Karnataka.

Accused was evading arrest for past 3 years

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Ravindra Singh Yadav briefed that the entire operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Yashpal Singh and leadership of Inspector Gurmeet Singh. “Secret information was received by Inspector Gurmeet Singh that a proclaimed offender Mohammad Khalid, who is wanted in a murder case of Dayalpur police station of Delhi is hiding at Moreh in Imphal district of Manipur. At once the team of the Crime Branch reached Imphal and with the help of technical surveillance nabbed the accused near Myanmar-India border,” Yadav said.

As per information, the accused during the sustained interrogation disclosed that in the year 2020, he along-with his elder brother Mohammad Ayaz and other associates participated in the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest at Chand Bagh in Northeast Delhi. During the protest, a secret meeting was held at his home and it was unanimously decided to block the roads in the area. Accordingly, they blocked the road leading to Jafrabad Metro Station and consequently, different groups started rioting in various parts of Northeast Delhi, resulting in the death of more than 50 people and injuring hundreds. Khalid, his brother Ayaz and others also pelted stones and attacked the police party, during which Head constable Ratan Lal was attacked to death. Apart from him, the then DCP of Shahdara, Amit Sharma and ACP, Gokulpuri had also sustained severe injuries.

On October 12, 2022, the Delhi Police had arrested Musa Qureshi from Hyderabad, Telangana. Qureshi was believed to be part of the mob that had killed IB official Ankit Sharma and dumped his body in a drain during the riots.