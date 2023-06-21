2020 Delhi Riots Case: Head Constable Ratan Lal's Murder Accused Arrested

In a big breakthrough in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots probe, one of the main conspirators who was involved in the murder of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has been arrested. The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. The accused has been arrested from District Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to the police, the accused was absconding for more than three years and was declared proclaimed offender in the Ratan Lal murder case.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police filed the 5th supplementary charge sheet in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. Twenty people including activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy to incite the riots.

On the eve of February 23, riots broke out in northeast Delhi between Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and pro-CAA protestors. Taking a communal turn, violence led to the death of over 50 people over the course of the next 10 days and over 200 people were left injured.