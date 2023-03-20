2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Rajdhani School Owner And 18 Others

Delhi's Karkardooma Court has ordered to frame charges against Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooq and 18 others in Delhi Riots 2020, for their alleged involvement in arson, attempt to murder and plotting criminal conspiracy.

The court said that the statement of eyewitnesses of DRP School shows that the things inside the school were damaged and burnt and the mob also wanted to harm the DRP School in every way.

Additional Sessions Judge of Karkardooma Court, Pulastya Pramachala framed the charge, while hearing a case, wherein the Delhi Police alleged that Faisal Farooq allegedly instigated the mob which torched the DRP School and nearby properties near Shiv Vihar T-point on February 24, 2020.

Prosecution said, mob facilitated attack against Hindus

The court has framed charges against Faisal Farooq under IPC sections 147, 148, 307, 395, 427, 435, 436, 450 and IPC sections 120B, 153A and 505. Apart from this, the court framed charges under Arms Act against one Mohammad Ansar.

Whereas, others have been framed with charges under IPC sections 147, 148,153A, 395, 427, 435, 436, 450, 307, IPC sections 120B, 149 and 188.

According to the allegations put up by the Delhi Police, all the 18 accused persons were reportedly part of the riotous mob, against whom an FIR had been registered at Dayalpur Police Station. The FIR consisted of names such as Farooq, Shahrukh Malik, Shahnawaz, Rashid, Mohammad. Faisal, Mohammad. Sohaib, Shahrukh, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Aarif, Sirajuddin, Faizan, Irshad, Anis Qureshi, Mohammad Parvez, Mohammad Illyas, Mohammad Furkan, and Mohammad Ansar.

During the hearing of the case in the court, it was reportedly said by the prosecution that Faisal's school was made a base by the riotous mob with the permission of Faisal. Various arrangements were also made in the school premises to throw petrol bombs, stones by catapults. Based on these acts of accused Faisal, it showed that he in connivance with the other accused had facilitated attack against Hindus in every way including killing and they were also determined to cause loss to DRP School by all means.

The prosecution also stated that Faisal even made allegedly provocative statements against Hindus, which had the effect of encouraging hatred between communities of Hindu and Muslim.