2020 Highlights: Janta Curfew To Galwan Clash & Bihar Polls To Farmer Stir, Here's A Recap

2020 has been a year like none other in history. In this 2-part series, Republic World takes a look back at its biggest highlights.

2020 - a year that will go down in history for its unprecedented twists and turns, for bringing humanity to a standstill, for nature's unmatched power to heal, and for, let's state it out loud - Coronavirus (COVID-19). The COVID-19 pandemic that struck the world right at the start of the year, proved that the apocalyptic novels and movies that we read and watch are not confined to books and screens, they can be real and have even further-reaching consequences than imagined.

Amid the gloom of people suffering all around, the world discovered ways to carry on, that we can work from home, that we can dine in with our families, that human life is mortal and it is imperative to hold your loved ones near, that we are capable to much more than we think, that there are people who give away their lives to secure us, and that mask, sanitisers and hand wash are not optional, but mandatory.

As 2020 approaches its end, a look back gives us a glimpse of all that went on under the shadow of the virus. Streets were deserted at one call by the Prime Minister and thalis were clanged to boost the spirits of healthcare workers. From the Kozhikode flight crash to the India-China Galwan clash, India also condoled losses beyond Covid. From the biggest migrant exodus in the country's history to the Babri demolition verdict after decades, from the first-ever post-COVID election to Congress' continued fall, here's a rewind of the year 2020.

Janta Curfew and a total COVID-19 lockdown

In his much-anticipated address to the nation on March 19 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow a day long 'Janta Curfew' - on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. This served as a precursor to the complete lockdown that was announced on March 25, to contain the Coronavirus spread. Even as panic buying began and citizens were apprehensive about what to expect next, India witnessed its immense unity and also, when called upon, showed support to healthcare and essential service workers who risked their lives, by clanging thalis, clapping and lighting candles and diyas. With rising Coronavirus cases and slowed economic activity, one of the unexpected outcomes was the worst migrant labourers exodus that India has ever faced as millions undertook the cross-country journey, initially even on foot.

Migrant exodus due to COVID-19 lockdown

Amid uncertainity and job-loss due to the complete COVID lockdown, migrant labourers from across the country started going back to their hometowns mainly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. While some thronged railway stations and bus stands with a hope that they would get some means of transportation to travel back home, many others started their long journeys on foot. The journeys were not comfortable by any stretch of imagination. Migrants braved unlit roads and fell prey to road accidents, and oftentimes even after the completion of their journeys they were shunned by their towns and villages. The Government of India stepped in amid attack from Opposition and introduced Shramik trains to carry the migrant labourers home. States were instructed to facilitate their travel from stations to villages and for proper COVID-19 tests. Quarantine Centres were established, compensatition was paid and states and Union territories released several SOPs to contain the spread of the virus and assuage the plight of migrant labourers.

Air India Kochi flight crash

The Government of India also introduced a seven-phased Vande Bharat Mission to bring back citizens stranded abroad. However, one such Vande Bharat flight - the Air India Express Boeing 737 - from Dubai to Kozhikode crashed on August 7, 2020 killing 21. On the day of crash, it was raining and the Pilot Deepak V Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar tried to land the jet on runway number 28, but aborted at the last moment. After a few circles around the airport, the plane approached from the western side and attempted a landing on runway 10, overshooting its touch-down and crashing down a slope at the end of the tarmac. Rescue operations began with the locals aiding the workers and saving numerous lives and DGCA initiating an investigation.

Galwan clash between India-China at LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place between Indian soldiers and Chinese PLA on 15 June, 2020 while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley near the Line of Actual Control. The situation at the LAC at various points had been tense prior to the incident and India had even spotted Chinese helicopters in its air space. After rounds of talks to follow the peace deals, the de-escalation was agreed upon but a mass brawl ensued as the Chinese PLA troops ambushed an Indian party. The Chinese side did not release their number of their casualties but anti-China sentiments rose in India with people boycotting Chinese products and Indian government looking into the privacy policies of Chinese applications, thus banning almost 200 of them, including the very popular PUBG and TikTok.

Babri Masjid demolition verdict

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by karsevaks after a rally had been organised in the then for the restoration of the Ram Janmabhoomi. The rally - allegedly organised by the BJP & VHP - turned violent when karsevaks overwhelmed security personnel and demolished the mosque. The demolition caused communal riots and the deaths of thousands. Senior BJP leaders including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar and various Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders were charged with instigating the karsevaks. In 2020, on September 30, within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict, a special CBI court in Lucknow acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Those acquitted included:

LK Advani

MM Joshi

Uma Bharti

Vinay Katiyar

Kalyan Singh

Sadhvi Rithambara

Satish Pradhan

Ram Vilas Vedanti

Champat Rai

Nritya Gopal Das

Dharam Das

Sakshi Maharaj

Prakash Sharma

Ramchandra Khatri

Amarnath Goel

Dharmendra Singh Gujjar

Santosh Dubey

Lallu Singh

Ramji Gupta

Kamlesh Tripathi

Om Prakash Pandey

Brij Bhushan Charan Singh

Raveendra Nath Srivastava

Naveen Shukla

Vijay Bahadur Singh

Gandhi Yadav

Achraya Dharmendra Dev

Jai Bhagwan Goyal

Sudhir Kakkad

Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya

Ramji Gupta

Vinay Kumar Rai

Elections amid Coronavirus

Even as Coronavirus caseload increased in the country, the inexorable wheel of Indian democracy didn't stop and the Election Commission rolled out massive arrangements and plans for elections to happen amid COVID-19. The 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections - were held in 3 phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7 and counting of votes was done on November 10. The electoral process included more than 7 lakh units of hand sanitizers, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 7.6 lakhs face kits, and more than 7.2 crore hand gloves, apart from the special SOPs for parties on campaigning and voters on exercising their franchise. To decongest polling stations, the voting time was increased by one hour and counting centres were increased to 55. While the NDA alliance emerged victorious - BJP became the big brother, though JDU's Nitish Kumar remained the CM. RJD gave a tough fight for the first time since Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed and ally woes for Congress increased after Tejashwi fell short of few seats to get the CM seat. The election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls.

This was followed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Polls wherein BJP challenged the status quo of K Chandrashekhar Rao's TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. It was significant to see a high-pitched battle in a municipal poll with the saffron party making significant gains in the southern state of Telangana.

Scindia's big exit from Congress

On 11 March this year, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP. This paved way for the fall of Kamal Nath's Madhya Pradesh government as with this massive blow, Congress also lost many Scindia loyalists including 22 MLAs. After serving the Congress for 18 years, Scindia, after joining BJP, extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

This had come after the Congress party failed in its mediation with Scindia, and after two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah even before quitting Congress. Scindia was miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Kamal Nath. Congress had also passed a resolution against Scindia while Congress MLAs have termed him a 'traitor'. Back in 1996, Madhavrao Scindia was sidelined by the Congress despite 4 back-to-back victories leading him to quit the party.

Deaths in 2020

The shock of losing near and dear ones was felt closely in 2020, and as of the time of publishing 146,756 people have succumbed to Covid-19. Among these and apart too, India has lost some well-known personalities this year. These include Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amar Singh, Former President Pranab Mukherjee, S P Balasubrahmanyam, Jaswant Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan, Keshubhai Patel, Soumitra Chatterjee, Tarun Gogoi, Ahmed Patel, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, Motilal Vora.

Developments in J&K after 370 abrogation

On August 4, 2019, all mainstream political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were arrested or placed under house- arrest, communication links and internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. A day later, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh. The leaders had passed a Gupkar Declaration pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. Almost after a year, with COVID pandemic lockdown placed all across the country, Government of India released PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. The leaders met and decided to form an alliance named the People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

In the first electoral process after the abrogation of Article 370, the District Development Council (DDC) polls were conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, enabled the setting up of District Development Councils, the members of which shall be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory. The Gupkar alliance contested the polls and won maximum seats, with BJP being the main challenger and being the single largest party with 75 seats and even more votes than the Gupkar parties combined.

Meanwhile, Centre also issued a gazette notification defining the domicile of the newly bifurcated Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on April 4. It states that a domicile of J&K is one 'who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner.' The order also includes 'children of government employees who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children of parents who fulfil any of the conditions in sections'.

Farm laws and farmers protest

In September, the Government of India passed three farm laws namely - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

However, farmers from Punjab and Haryana protested against the laws alleging that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be abolished due to the farm laws and the farmers will be left at the mercy of big corporates. A massive protest began as farmers from Punjab marched towards Delhi and faced tear gas and water cannons first at Haryana-Punjab border and then at New Delhi- Haryana border. The farmers' protest has now entered 29th day with Centre attempting several times to arrive at a concensus.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that he is hopeful that protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government to resolve the crisis and BJP has begun an outreach programme including pro-farm laws rallies. At least five rounds of formal talks have failed to break the deadlock as the agitating unions have not agreed to anything less than repeal of the laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also requested the farmers to understand the positive outcome of the laws and has sent his message a number of times. It remains to be seen if the deadlock will be broken before the new year.