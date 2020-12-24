2020 Highlights: Justice For Nirbhaya To NEP & Delhi Riots To Recession, Here's A Recap

2020 has been a year like none other in history. In this 2-part series, Republic World takes a look back at its biggest highlights.

Coronavirus. Masks. Social distancing. Lockdown.

Words which ruled this year.

While the world and India were involved in dealing with the worst pandemic to hit mankind, the nation saw its fair share of political turmoil, economic decline, Bollywood scandals and social strife. Though COVID-19 grabbed headlines through the earlier part of the year, it was Sushant Singh Rajput's death, India's official entry into recession, the rebellion within Congress party, election campaigns, bank scams and other developments that also grabbed headlines since June. This year started on a personal high for Arvind Kejriwal - who was re-elected for a third consecutive term, but Delhi immediately plunged into turmoil as the national capital saw its bloodiest riots in recent memory over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), occuring amid US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India.

As the country shut down - hunkering down in the onslaught of COVID-19 - justice was served to Nirbhaya when her rapists were hanged, after a 7-year-long court battle. With the pandemic sending global and domestic markets into a downward spiral, Centre rolled out a Rs 2 lakh crore package, in a bid to restart the economy. India - which is currently in official recession - has recent seen its GDP growth bounce back from -23.7% to -7.5% after the resumption of economic activity. Let us take a look at the 10 of the 20 biggest headlines which changed our lives in 2020, many due to Coronavirus, though not the pandemic itself which is dealt with comprehensively here.

Kejriwal wins 3rd consecutive term as Delhi CM

Scoring a hat-trick, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi Chief Minister after AAP was re-elected to power with a majority of 62 seats in the Delhi elections on February 16, 2020. Kejriwal who was first elected as Chief Minister in 2013, and then in 2015, held a 'Delhi centric' oath ceremony - inviting only PM Modi and no other state CMs. The BJP, which ran a highly polarised campaign in the wake of the anti-CAA protests across India bettered its total from 3 to 8 seats, while the Congress failed to win a single seat.

AAP - which launched a mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid - spoke on the achievements in the past five years. Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. AAP's Kejriwal-centric campaign pushed its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar", asking 'Kejriwal v/s Who?'

On the other hand, BJP, with no CM face, attacked the AAP and Congress headlong for fuelling the various protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), alleging communal divide among voters. Ranging from JNU and Jamia - where students were attacked - to the protest at Shaheen Bagh, BJP accused the Congress and AAP for supporting the 'Tukde Tukde' gang - with several inflamatory remarks made by BJP leaders. Congress, reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit, remained lacklustre and did not campaign much.

Donald Trump's first (and only) India visit as President of the United States

Five months after PM Modi's grand 'Howdy Modi' rally in Texas, American President Donald Trump made his maiden visit to India on February 24-25. His 36-hour-long trip saw Trump's arrival along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in Ahmedabad, his address at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Motera Cricket Stadium, his visit to Sabarmati Ashram & Agra's Taj Mahal on Day 1. On Day 2 of his visit, Trump visited Rajghat, held delegation-level talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House, a private round table with top Indian businessmen including Anand Mahindra, N Chandrasekaran and Mukesh Ambani. His trip concluded with a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, before the Trumps' departure.

Addressing the 1 lakh-strong crowd in the Motera Cricket stadium at his 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump showed off his Indian connect rattling off several stalwarts' names like Sachin Tendulkar, Swami Vivekanand and movies like Sholay and DDLJ with varying degree of success. In his speech he highlighted Indo-US efforts to crack down on terrorism, defense deals worth USD 3 billion and India's remarkable hospitality. Trump's visit was marred by the Delhi riots which saw 53 people killed; but the US President refused to comment on them, while offering to 'mediate' once again in India-Pakistan's Kashmir issue.

Delhi burns as riots break out over CAA

Amid Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, the national capital witnessed bloody riots - killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures. Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt, with riots continuing on February 24 and 25. While Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval reviewed the situation, Delhi police filed over 111 FIRs, naming 650 people - including Shahrukh Pathan, ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi etc.

Recently, the Delhi police filed a chargesheet naming anti-CAA protestors - JNU student Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas and Faizal Khan - charging them under several sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and several sections of IPC including - rioting, murder, criminal conspiracy which has a maximum sentence of death penalty. All of the above-mentioned have been arrested and are currently in jail. The Delhi police's claims have been heavily criticised by activists, Opposition leaders - pointing out BJP leader Kapil Mishra's inflammatory speech, right before the riots began.

4 Nirbhaya rapists hanged after 7 years

Seven years and three months on from a horror that shook the conscience of the country, on March 20, the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed simultaneously at 5:30 AM in Delhi's Tihar central jail. In the presence of 10 constables, warders, and two head constables, head warder Pawan Jallad executed the hanging of the four convicts simultaneously, triggering relief and celebration. The case saw a long court battle through the years, but ultimately - the mercy petitions and curative petitions of all four convicts were dismissed by the President and Supreme Court respectively.

The Patiala House Court ordered that the convicts be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 AM after issuing a fresh death warrant which was the fourth such date after the previous three dates- January 17, January 31 and March 3 were deferred by petitions filed by the convicts. Inspite of last-minute delay tactics by the convicts', the Delhi HC upheld the death warrant five hours before the hanging. The Supreme Court dismissed a plea of one of the four death row convicts against the rejection of his second mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind at 3:30 AM on the day of hanging.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were awarded the death penalty in 2013 and hanged - seven years later.

Rana Kapoor in jail & Yes Bank's revival

In 2018, Yes Bank started facing an acute crisis on account of its proportion of bad loans arising from lending to corporate defaulters such as DHFL, Jet Airways, and Cafe Coffee day, among others. Moreover, when RBI refused to extend the term of founder Rana Kapoor as chief executive in 2018, its management was severely hit with his successor Ravneet Gill managing to raise only one round of funds through a share sale to institutional investors. But in March 2020, amid its growing troubles, RBI appointed former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar as administrator for Yes Bank and imposed a moratorium on the troubled lender capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000, for a period of 30 days.

The troubled lender was saved with the ‘Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’ altering the authorised capital to Rs 5000 crore and 2400 equity shares standing at Rs 2 each, and SBI which leads the consortium of banks investing in the 'reconstructed bank' mandated to not reduce its holding below 26% before the completion of three years. Currently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached several properties belonging to Rana Kapoor & DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with the case. All three accused are in jail with their bail pleas denied and both CBI and ED probing into the case.

Centre's 9-part economic tranches as India 'Unlocked'

With the economy ground to a halt by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown enforced by the Centre to 'break the transmission', PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth as India emerged from total lockdown. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of reforms in five parts to strengthen MSMEs, migrants, street vendors, urban poor, agriculture, animal husbandry, sectors like - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space, atomic energy. While the industry hailed the government's economic package, the Opposition slammed it calling a 'farce'.

The first tranche dealt with credit to MSMEs, NBFCs, EPF support, liquidity infusion into various sectors and extending filing Income Tax return for Fiscal Year 2019-20 upto December 2020.

As a part of the second tranche, nine main measures to aid migrant workers, street vendors, small farmers, self-employed people were announced under the government's MUDRA, MNREGA schemes.

Under the third tranche, the government announced 11 measures - of which 8 of them focused on strengthening infrastructure, capacities and building better logistics in Agriculture, Fisheries and animal husbandry, while the rest 3 pertained to governance and administrative reforms - i.e the Farm Laws.

The fourth tranche of its economic package made structural reforms in eight sectors namely - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space and atomic energy opening up these sectors to privatisation, corporatisation.

The last tranche announced 7 steps namely for MNREGA, health and education, for states, and for easing of business, infusing more capital into the existing government schemes.

Death of Sushant Singh Rajput & investigation

34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, sending shockwaves throughout the nation and opening the biggest scandal of the year. While Mumbai police had initially ruled his death as 'suicide by hanging', the investigation was countered by Rajput's family which alleged foul play in his death. Demanding a CBI probe into his death, the family alleged that Rajput's girlfriend - Rhea Chakraborty was involved in 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - filing an FIR in Bihar.

With Maharashtra government refusing to hand over the probe to the CBI, the actor's death was heavily politicised by several parties like BJP, Shiv Sena, LJP, RJD, JDU, Congress ahead of the Bihar polls. Amid growing public outcry seeking 'Justice for SSR', the Supreme Court ordered the probe to be handed over to the CBI. The CBI has collected forensic evidence from the scene, questioned several witnesses and roped in AIIMS forensic panel which probed the autopsy report filed by the Mumbai police of the deceased actor. The CBI is still probing into the case, with the AIIMS panel filing its report on Rajput's autopsy to it.

Meanwhile, the case took a wider turn into a 'drug crackdown', after several WhatsApp messages between Rhea, KWAN talent manager Jaya Saha and others discussing about marijuana and Cannabidiol (CBD) were found. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, as well as several alleged drug peddlers. After several bail pleas, both Rhea and Showik were granted bail by the courts. The NCB has questioned several actors like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan along with talent managers Shruti Modi, Karishma Prakash, and Simone Khambata, in connection to their Whatsapp messages discussing narcotic substances. The NCB probe too is ongoing and has expanded into a wider probe into drugs in Bollywood, with Arjun Rampal and comedienne Bharti Singh the latest to face the agency.

Centre revamps Education policy after 28 years

In July, as the Indian economy began to recover, the Modi cabinet approved the National Education policy 2020 - after previous policies in 1968, and 1986, which was later amended in 1992. After six years of deliberation, NEP 2020 - which has been a part of the BJP's election manifesto since 2014, reversed the previous Congress government's decision - renaming the Union Human Resource Development Ministry back to the Ministry of Education.

School-level reforms

Reforming school education, Right to education (RTE) act has been extended in a new 5+3+3+4 formula instead of the current 10+2 model. Proposing coding lessons, vocational training for students from Class 6 onwards, Gender Inclusion Fund for girl child development, the policy also recommends medium of instruction to be the regional language at least till Class 5 and preferably till Class 8. Moreover, National Testing Agency will offer a common entrance exam to all higher educational institutions and Transparent online self-disclosure shall be encouraged. The Gross Enrolment Ratio from the pre-school to secondary level should be 100% by 2030, aims the Centre.

Higher education reforms

In the Higher education sector, the government recommended multiple entry/exit points to be allowed - UG program : 3 to 4 years, PG Program - 1 to 2 years, Integrated 5 years Bachelors/Masters program and MPhil to be discontinued. Regulating the fee structure under a broad regulatory framework, the policy recommends a single regulator for all higher education working under a self-disclosure based transparent system for approvals in place of numerous 'inspections'. Pushing for Public investment in the education sector to reach 6% of GDP at the earliest, the policy recommended evolving Standalone Higher Education Institutes and professional education institutes into multi-disciplinary education with a National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) to be created - merging Arts, Science and Commerce branches.

Indian economy enters recession with -7.5% GDP

Marking its worst contraction in history, India's GDP growth for the first quarter of FY 21 stood at -23.9% as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on August 31. This contraction came after the overall FY 19-20 GDP growth stood at 4.2%, hitting an 11-year low. As per market reports, core sectors' growth stood at: Industries at -381%, Services at -20.6%, Manufacturing at -39.3 %, Trade, Hotels at -47%. Agriculture has been the only sector to see growth clocking a 3.4% increase, due to rural sector remaining mostly free from lockdown. At this point, CRISIL had predicted that India's fourth recession since independence, the first since liberalisation, and perhaps the worst to date, was incoming, and then...

Subsequently, in the second quarter of FY 21, India's GDP contracted at -7.5% - plunging the nation into recession with two successive quarters of contraction. In this quarter, sectors such as agriculture, forestry and fishing (3.4%), manufacturing (0.6%) and electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services (4.4%) have recorded a positive GDP growth. The pace of contraction was slower than estimates, claimed analysts. The faster rate of economic recovery showed the 'revival of both consumption and investment', stated the Ministry of Finance.

Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's successful rebellion against the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in March, his peer Sachin Pilot too staged a rebellion in July, flying off to Delhi with 18 MLAs. Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to him in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The Gehlot goverment was thrown into jeopardy as Congress' numbers reduced to 88, with the Speaker immediately issuing disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly and relieving Pilot of his ministries as well as posts as PCC chief and Deputy CM.

The political saga reached the Rajasthan High Court as Pilot and his MLAs challenged their disqualification - with the HC ordering maintaining the 'status quo'. The Congress Speaker moved the SC challenging this order, but was rendered infructuous as Pilot and his MLAs returned from the hotels in Gurugram and Delhi, where they were holed up since their rebellion. With Gehlot managing to maintain his flock while Congress top brass - Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel - held talks with Pilot and his miffed MLAs, Pilot was successfully brought back into the party's fold. The Gehlot government then won the confidence motion in the Assembly.

Congress' leadership turmoil

The grand old party, which has been facing a leadership crisis since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief, was rocked when 23 senior leaders wrote to interim chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. The 23 signatories include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, M. Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, P.J. Kurian, Ajay Singh, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora. After a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the grand-old party retained Sonia Gandhi as party chief till elections are called for in the next AICC meeting and passed a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). Congress will choose its next chief in a digital AICC meeting via the electoral college process in January-February 2021.