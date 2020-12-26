2020 Recap: Here's A List Of Top 10 Moments From The Year That Made Every Indian Proud

The year 2020 has been tough, however, thanks to fellow Indians and people of Indian origin, there were several moments that made us proud to be associated with them in some way or the other. With just a few days left for the year to end, a look back gives us a glimpse of all the events that went under the shadow of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. From Indian-origin Kamala Harris becoming the first woman Vice President of the United States to a six-year-old Ahmedabad boy being named as the youngest computer programmer in Guinness World Record, here’s a list of the many achievements of the year 2020 that would make Indians oh-so-proud.

First woman Navy pilot Sub Lt Shivangi

Sub Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot to join the Indian Naval operations. Hailing from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, she had revealed that she dreamt of becoming a pilot at a tender age of 10. Later in the fourth year of her M.Tech, a Naval presentation by a Navy team for University entry Scheme solidified her idea and she applied for the pilot entry in the Indian Navy. Shivangi completed her schooling from DAV Public school, Muzzafarpur. She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year.

"If you dream of doing something, go forward, luck only favours those who work hard, be focussed," Shivangi said.

India co-champions Chess Olympiad 2020

In a dramatic finish at the 2020 Chess Olympiad, India was crowned as joint gold medal winners along with Russia in the month of August. Taking the final to the very last breath, two Indian players were declared to have lost on time in the final round. However, both the players had faced a connectivity issue, as a result of an internet connection. Following the complaint lodged by the Indian side, the International Chess Federation declared India and Russia as joint winners of the gold.

Sumit Nagal takes India to second round of US Open

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal created history on September 1 as he became the first Indian since 2013 to enter the second round of the ongoing US Open. Nagal stormed into the second round of the Grand Slam by defeating United States' Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to play further into the tournament. In addition to this, the 23-year-old tennis player has become the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the last seven years.

‘Delhi Crime’ wins Emmy Award

Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime, which premiered on Netflix last year in March, won the prestigious award of 'Best Drama Series' at the 48th International Emmy Awards held live on November 23, 2020. The Richie Mehta directorial, based around the Nirbhaya case that occurred in 2012, got commercially and critically appreciated. The show's win at the Emmys is historic for the country. Delhi Crime's cast includes Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Yashaswini Dayama, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya and Denzil Smith among others.

Ahmedabad boy named youngest computer programmer in GWR

An Ahmedabad based six-year-old boy managed to clear the Python programming language Microsoft certification exam at Pearson VUE test centre. The Class 2 student has officially been named in the Guinness World Record as the World's Youngest Computer Programmer. Six-year-old Arham Om Talsania learnt coding from his father and started using tablets at the age of 2 and other gadgets with iOS and Windows at the age of 3 years.

Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes US VP

Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the 46th Vice President of the United States. Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further studies. Harris' father, Donald J Harris on the other hand is an economist who moved to the US from Jamaica.

BHU student makes it to GWR for world’s largest spice painting

A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student named Neha Singh from Ballia has broken into the Guinness World Records by creating the world’s largest painting using spices, Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi said. Neha is a resident of Kotwari village of Rasra sub-district in Ballia. She is a student of Vedic Science and had earlier studied Fine Arts from the Banaras Hindu University.

Ballia's District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi said, "Neha Singh has made the largest painting in the world using natural colours, measuring 62.72 sq metres. Neha has painted a ''moksh ka vriksh'' (tree of salvation), for which her name has been included in the Guinness World Records.”

Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Best Sporting Moment award

Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Best Sporting Moment award in the last 20 years in the month of February. The moment when Team India carried Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders across the stadium after India’s World Cup triumph at home in 2011 got the highest number of votes. The legendary batsman emerged as the winner. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh presented the trophy to Sachin Tendulkar after tennis legend Boris Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony.

Surat girls discover near-Earth asteroid ‘HLV2514’

Two Surat girls helped discover a near-Earth asteroid, which has been christened as HLV2514 by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Both the girls, Vaidehi Vekariya Sanjaybhai and Radhika Lakhani Prafulbhai, are studying in PP Savani Chaitanya Vidya Sankul in Class 10 and discovered the asteroid as a part of an international campaign. They had participated in a two-month science programme called the ‘All India Asteroid Search Campaign 2020’ which was conducted by SPACE India in collaboration with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) and Hardin Simmons University in Texas.

Indian Jeweller’s ‘marigold diamond ring’ bags world record

A 25-year-old jeweller from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has set Guinness World Record for ‘the most diamonds set in a ring’. Termed as ‘The Marigold- The ring of prosperity’, the ring contains a total of 12,638 natural diamonds and has been carved in the shape of a flower. According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, it was the dream of Renani Jewel and Harshit Bansal to achieve a Guinness World Records title and they hope to receive international recognition for the diamond ring which they have created.

