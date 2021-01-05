2020 Was India's Warmest Year Since 1901 Observes IMD; Largest Spike In Last Two Decades

The Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that the year 2020 was the eighth warmest year recorded since 1901. The IMD also noted that the past two decades were the warmest decades on record with anomalies of 0.23 degree Celsius and 0.34 degree Celsius respectively, indicating the overall rising temperature.

2020 8th warmest year on record since 1901

During the outgoing year, annual mean land surface air temperature averaged over the country was 0.29 degree Celsius above normal (based on the data of 1981-2010). The year 2020 was the eighth warmest year on record since nation-wide records commenced in 1901," the IMD said in a statement on Climate of India during 2020. However, this is substantially lower than the highest warming observed over India during 2016 (plus 0.71 degree Celsius), it said.

Notably, twelve out of the 15 warmest years since 1901 were during the past 15 years, between 2006 and 2020, according to IMD data. The country's averaged annual mean temperature during 1901-2020 showed an increasing trend of 0.62 degrees C/100 years with a significant increasing trend in maximum temperature (0.99 degrees C/100 years) and relatively lower increasing trend (0.24 degree C/100 years) in minimum temperature.

However, during the pre-monsoon season temperature was below normal (minus 0.03 degree C). The global mean surface temperature anomaly during 2020 (January to October as per World Meteorological Organisation state of the global climate) is 1.2 degree Celsius. The 2020 Northeast monsoon season (October-December) rainfall over the country as a whole was normal (101 per cent of LPA).

The IMD also said extreme weather conditions led to the death of more than 1,565 people last year with thunderstorm and lightning claiming the lives of 815 of them. It further said cyclones killed 115 people and more than 17,000 livestock in the country in 2020. It is imperative to note that five cyclones formed over the north Indian Ocean, Amphan (super cyclonic storm), Nivar and Gati (very severe cyclonic storms), Nisarga (severe cyclonic storm), and Burevi (cyclonic storm) in 2020. While Nisarga and Gati formed over the Arabian Sea, the remaining three were over the Bay of Bengal. Amphan was the most devastating of these cyclones. It formed in the pre-monsoon season and crossed West Bengal coast over the Sundarbans on May 20.

(With PTI Inputs)