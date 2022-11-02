2022 Fatal Collapse Wasn't Only Time Oreva Opened Incomplete Morbi Bridge, Note Shows

Republic TV on Wednesday accessed the Oreva group's letter to the Morbi district collector GT Pandya in connection with the Morbi Bridge renovation. The letter written by the Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt ltd of the Oreva group dated August 20, 2020, claimed that the renovation on the now collapsed bridge was only temporary and not fully complete.

It stated then that they are temporarily opening the bridge as full maintenance is pending because the agreement was not signed by the municipality.

Republic accesses Oreva's letter to Collector

The August 2020 letter is written in Gujarati and can be roughly translated as "As of now, we do not have a complete agreement between us and the municipality but pending that we have done some work. We have done some basic maintenance, not complete as we can not put money till the time agreement is signed. Materials for (contractors) are not to be ordered now. We are going to start repairing this Bridge temporarily. When the agreement is done, we will repair it permanently. We are going to re-open the bridge with temporary repairs. We hope this matter will be rectified from your side soon".

As evidenced in the letter, the bridge was made functional in 2020 also without a complete renovation.

Morbi Bridge reopened again in 2022; leads to disaster

On March 7, 2022, the official agreement between Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd. and the Morbi Municipality was signed where the company was given the sole responsibility of the bridge's renovation. The agreement stated a 15-year contract for maintenance, upkeep, renovation, and taking care of amenities, staffing, and ticketing. As per the agreement, no government agency in Morbi would have any role in the tasks assigned to the company as part of the contract.

After seven months the bridge reopened for the public, this time again without fitness clearance by the authorities. The Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandeep Singh Zala admitted to Republic TV that the bridge which collapsed didn't have fitness clearance and was opened without intimation to the authorities.

Just 4 days after the reopening, around 675 tickets were sold in the day when the bridge could carry only 150 people at once. As a result, the bridge collapsed on October 30 leading to 132 deaths, at a time when it was estimated there were many more people on the bridge than it could bear.

'No Renovation Done By Oreva': Morbi Bridge Forensic Report

The inside details of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report revealed, "Oreva group didn't consult any expert or structural engineers regarding the renovation of the bridge throughout the time it was closed off since March 2022. The re-flooring had only been done on the pathway to the bridge and no renovation or revamping was done. The cables used for suspension were not even touched. The cables which are on the doorway to the bridge were repainted but not repaired. Those cables were also as well as the gate to the bridge was also rusted".

During the Republic TV's on-ground investigation, the main structure revealed signs of deterioration and significant rust corrosion in the nearly century-old suspension bridge. While reporting at the periphery of the now-collapsed bridge, the visuals showcased a lack of renovation as the snapped suspension cable was not strong enough to hold the bridge. The iron gates of the bridge were just painted as it couldn't hide the rusting on the gates and fences.

Here's Oreva's 2020 letter to Morbi Collector

Morbi bridge collapse

A massive tragedy occurred in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday evening as a century-old suspension bridge - Jhoolta Pul (Hanging bridge) collapsed claiming the lives of 135 people. The cable bridge on the Machchhu river was reopened on the Gujarati- New Year, October 26, after seven months of repair work. The state government has formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy.

Notably, the bridge with a capacity of 150 was allowed to accommodate over 400 people leading to overcrowding. As of now, nine people linked to the Ajanta Oreva Group have been arrested by the Gujarat Police in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. PM Modi visited Morbi and chaired multiple meetings to review the situation. He reiterated that the "need of the hour" is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this tragedy.