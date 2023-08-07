2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Do-or-die Diktat For Karnataka Congress Ministers

The Karnataka Congress has entrusted the responsibility of ensuring the victory of party candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to the district in-charge ministers. The party high command has instructed the party to win at least 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. While there are rumours that some ministers will be fielded as candidates, according to Congress sources, the party is unlikely to proceed with such an attempt.

The Congress top brass is unwilling to create further complications by nominating ministers as candidates for the Lok Sabha elections due to concerns that the BJP might initiate 'Operation Kamala.' This is why there was no discussion about contesting the Lok Sabha elections at the party meeting in New Delhi. Sources indicate that the sole focus of the discussion was on winning the elections. The district in-charge ministers have been directed to collaborate with all the leaders and candidates identified by the party. This represents a significant responsibility. There is widespread confusion in all the districts, making it a challenging task for the ministers to resolve.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, in an interview with Republic, stated, "The high command has instructed ministers not to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Instead, they have instructed everyone to start preparing to win more seats. We will give a chance to the winning candidate."

Candidate selection process

The AICC high command has instructed ministers to proceed with the process of shortlisting candidates. Given the number of aspirants in each district, the names of eligible candidates need to be communicated to state leaders. In many places, there is a shortage of qualified candidates, necessitating efforts to identify suitable candidates for those areas. Even a slight deviation in the selection process would render the minister accountable to the high command.

Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi, addressing the media, mentioned, "The Congress high command has not indicated which MLAs and ministers should contest the Lok Sabha elections. The issue was not discussed during the Delhi meeting either. Such a situation has not arisen. If the party suggests, I am ready."

Challenges for Ministers

The high command's directive for ministers to ensure the victory of candidates in their respective districts has raised concerns:

Firstly, there is the worry that losing an election could result in their dismissal from the cabinet.

Mobilizing resources for elections amid financial constraints, particularly in rural regions, will be challenging.

Some district-in-charge ministers are from Bengaluru but have been assigned districts elsewhere, potentially leading to time management difficulties between their constituency and assigned district.

The district-in-charge ministers will need to bring together aspiring candidates, party MLAs, and defeated leaders, which poses a tough challenge.

There is a fear that even if the government appoints party workers to corporations and boards, it could lead to resentment among party cadres.

Announcement of candidates by Congress

Saleem Ahmed, KPCC working president, conveyed, "The party has decided to announce the names of candidates five months before the Lok Sabha elections. In a meeting held in Delhi on August 2, it was decided to appoint one minister and a senior Congress leader as observers for each Lok Sabha constituency soon."