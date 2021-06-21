'21 Delta Plus Variant Cases Of COVID-19 Detected In Maharashtra': Health Minister Tope

On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that a total of 21 cases of Delta plus variant have been detected in the state. Out of the 21 cases of Delta plus variant detected in Maharashtra, 9 are from Ratnagiri, 7 from Jalgaon, 2 from Mumbai, and one each from Palghar, Thane & Sindhudurg. He added that the department is trying to look into the patient's vaccination status & travel history. This comes after the Maharashtra Health Department warned that the Delta plus variant could trigger the third wave in the state.

"Maharashtra govt decided to take samples from every district of the state and did Genome sequencing of over 7.5 Thousand samples since 15th May. Till today there have been a total of 21 positive samples for the Delta Plus variant. Ratnagiri 9, Jalgaon 7, Mumbai 2, and Palghar, Thane, and Sindhudurg 1 each. We are doing follow-up action with all these index cases and following protocol like data of their travel history, vaccination status, and reinfection, etc," said Tope.

Out of 21 cases of Delta plus variant detected in Maharashtra, 9 are from Ratnagiri, 7 from Jalgaon, 2 from Mumbai, and one each from Palghar, Thane & Sindhudurg. We are ascertaining their vaccination status & travel history: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/HrNvZFEPDr — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

The state health minister also said, ''As per the study available with us till now, we are also tracking and tracing their high-risk and low-risk contacts of the variant. We are aware that the Delta plus variant doesn't spread as fast as the Delta Variant but the mortality of Delta plus is higher than the Delta variant. We are also trying to gather more information on Delta plus variant if it escapes vaccination or not.''

'Delta plus' variant

As per scientific researches, the Delta plus variant is a mutation of the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, which was first discovered in India and has been one of the variants behind the deadly second wave. WHO officials had earlier cautioned that the variant B.1.617.2 is likely to cause more severe symptoms, although more reattach is needed in that area. Meanwhile, the global health agency is also actively tracking the recently emerged “delta plus” variant. The current variant of interest, Delta Plus is a highly virulent mutation of the Delta virus that has been detected in India. The strain has been circulating in Europe since March.

