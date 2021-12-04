21.90 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A total of 21.90 lakh people have so far been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer M S Faujdar said 18,141 people were vaccinated in 111 centres in the district on Friday.

“A total of 21.90 lakh people have so far been vaccinated against the infection in the district,” he said.

