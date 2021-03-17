21 IAS Officers Among 34 Top Officers Transferred In Major Jammu & Kashmir Admin Reshuffle

A major reshuffle has been ordered in Jammu Kashmir Civil Administration. 21 Indian Administrative Service officers were among 34 top officials transferred in the J&K administration on Tuesday. 12 out of 20 Deputy Commissioners have been transferred in a midnight order by Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, 22 IAS/IRS officers, and 12 KAS officers, have also been also transferred.

Deputy Commissioners have been changed in the following places:-

• Anantnag

• Srinagar

• Kathua

• Jammu

• Ganderbal

• Pulwama

• Kulgam

• Samba

• Reasi

• Poonch

• Doda

• Udhampur

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Raghav Langer, a 2009 batch IAS officer, who was a deputy commissioner in Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

The new DC has been posted in both Jammu and Srinagar, which house winter and summer capital cities of the union territory. Mohammad Aijaz, who was a Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, it said.

Anshul Garg, who was posted for a short stint as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, the order said. Among senior officials, Bipul Pathak is transferred and posted as the principal secretary to the government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, it said.

Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, shall hold the charge of principal secretary to the government, Science and Technology Department and Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sarita Chauhan is transferred and posted as Commissioner-Secretary to the government, Labour and Employment Department. She shall continue to hold the charge of Chairman, J-K Special Tribunal, in addition to her own duties, till further orders, it said. Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commissioner-Secretary to the government, Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, it said.

(With Agency Inputs)