21 Lakh Diyas To Be Lit In Ujjain On Mahashivratri, To Create Guinness World Record

Government officials announced that a record-breaking attempt to light 21 lakh diyas will now be made, as compared to the 11,71,078 earthen lamps lit in Ujjain on Mahashivratri last year.

Following a meeting on Saturday to evaluate the big event's preparations, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in a statement that the Mahashivaratri festival will be observed in Ujjain on February 18 with the same grandeur as Diwali.

"On Mahashivratri, residents of Ujjain will express their dedication to Lord Mahakal by lighting 21 lakh lamps. This unprecedented event will be possible only with the participation of society and the government," CM Chouhan said.

On the banks of the Kshipra River, three lakh ten thousand diyas will be lit. Additionally, 1 lakh seventy thousand will be lit at Sunehri Ghat, 4 lakh fifty thousand at Dutt Akhara, 2 lakh fifty thousand from Ram Ghat to Bombay Dharamshala, and 3 lakh seventy thousand from Bombay Dharamshala to Narsingh Mandir. Also, there is a plan to illuminate 475 000 lamps at Mali Ghat in the direction of Bhukhi Mata Temple.