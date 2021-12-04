213 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Telangana continued to witness a slight but steady rise in COVID-19 cases with 213 new infections being reported on Saturday, pushing the tally to 6,76,787.

The toll rose to 3,998 with one more fatality, a health department bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 72, followed by Ranga Reddy (21) and Sangareddy (20) districts, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 156 people recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,69,010.

The number of active cases in the state is now 3,779, the bulletin said.

It said 39,495 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total number tested till date to 2,87,38,462.

The samples tested per million population was 7,72,124.

The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.85 per cent.

The state logged 160 cases on November 27 when the cumulative number of cases was 6,75,479. PTI SJR APR APR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)