214 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths In Telangana

Telangana on Thursday reported 214 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the cumulative count to 6.65 lakh, while the toll rose to 3,918 with two additional fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 64, followed by Karimnagar 16 and Nalgonda 13, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday.

As many as 208 people recuperated from the infectious disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries till date was 6,57,421.

The number of active cases stood at 4,624.

The bulletin said 46,190 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2.63 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 7,08,746.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.71 per cent, while it was 97.82 per cent in the country.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)