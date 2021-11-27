219 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths In Odisha

Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 10,48,492 as 264 more people tested positive for the infection, 45 more than the previous day, a Health Department bulletin said on Saturday.

Three new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,406, it said. The deaths were reported from Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi districts.

Of the 264 new cases, 41 are children. Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part registered the highest number of new cases at 127, it said.

Ten out of the 30 districts of the state did not record any new infection and nine districts have active COVID-19 cases in single digits.

The state now has 2,424 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,37,609 patients have recovered from the disease, including 222 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin stated.

As many as 56,034 samples were tested in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.37 per cent. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to official data.

On Friday, Odisha had reported 219 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.

Over 2.76-crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID vaccine and nearly 1.52 crore have received both doses of the vaccine.

