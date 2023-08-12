22 Bills Passed In Lok Sabha, 25 In Rajya Sabha: How Monsoon Session Of Parliament Fared

The Monsoon Session of Parliament which commenced on July 20, 2023, was adjourned sine die on August 11, 2023. The session saw 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days. The session saw productivity of about 45 percent in Lok Sabha and 63 percent in Rajya Sabha.

During the Monsoon session, 20 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and five Bills were introduced in Rajya Sabha. 22 Bills were passed by the lower house (Lok Sabha) and 25 Bills were passed by the upper house (Rajya Sabha). One Bill each was withdrawn with the leave of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively. The total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Session is 23.

A Bill replacing the Delhi Ordinance, namely, The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 which was promulgated by the President before the Monsoon session, was considered and passed by both houses. A permanent authority is being constituted to make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor regarding matters concerning transfer postings, vigilance, and other matters.

Some of the major bills passed by both houses during the Monsoon session include:

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to make the process of sanctioning of films for exhibition more effective and in tune with the changed times by including enabling provisions in the Act to check film piracy, introduce age-based categories of certification and remove redundant provisions in the existing Act.

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to (i) reduce the pressure on wild medicinal plants by encouraging cultivation of medicinal plants; (ii) encourage Indian system of medicine; (iii) facilitate fast-tracking of research, patent application process, transfer of research results while utilising the biological resources available in India without compromising the objectives of United Nation Convention on Biological Diversity and its Nagoya Protocol; (iv) decriminalise certain provisions; (v) bring more foreign investments in the chain of biological resources, including research, patent and commercial utilisation, without compromising the national interest.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to accommodate progressive changes in the society during the last five decades, making registration process people friendly and to update other databases at national and state level using database of registered births and deaths.

The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 seeks to empower the Commander - in - Chief or the Officer -in- Command of Inter-Services Organisations in respect of persons subject to the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957 and the Air Force Act, 1950, who are serving under or attached to his Command, for maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to provide for (i) alignment of IIM Act with Acts governing the IITs and other Institutes of National Importance. (ii) inclusion of NITIE, Mumbai in the schedule of the IIM Act, 2017 and renaming NITIE, Mumbai as IIM Mumbai.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 seeks to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognizes both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.