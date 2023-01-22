22 Castes In Odisha's Cabinet Have Been Approved For The State's List Of SEBC

22 castes were approved to be included on the list of Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) by the Odisha cabinet on Saturday.

“The Cabinet has been pleased to approve the proposed Amendment of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Act, 1993 by inserting subsection 3 under Section – 9, enabling the State Government to include such Backward Classes in the State list of SEBCs, if the said Backward Classes have been specified in the central list of OBCs for the State of Odisha,” an official statement from the Odisha government said

It went on to say that the State may make any specific measures for the improvement of any Socially and Educationally Backward Classes of Citizens under Article 15(4) of the Indian Constitution.

“Article 46 of the Constitution of India provides that, the State shall promote, with special care, the educational and economic interests of the weaker sections of the people and shall protect them from social injustice and all forms of exploitation,” it added.

Not yet added to SEBC

According to various notifications issued periodically by the Indian government, 22 castes and communities, along with their synonyms, have currently been designated as OBCs for the State of Odisha due to their social and educational disadvantage. However, they have not yet been added to the list of SEBCs for our State, it continued.

“In view of the social and educational backwardness of these 22 nos of castes/communities along with their synonyms, they are required to be included in the list of SEBCs for the State of Odisha for extending all social welfare measures and benefits leading to their inclusive growth, thereby bringing them to the mainstream of development,” the statement said.

The cabinet voted to approve the inclusion of 22 castes and communities in the state list of SEBC at the meeting, which was presided by state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.